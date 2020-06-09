Traffic Police launch crackdown over long weekend

Greece’s Traffic Police issued more than 1,100 fines to motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or while using a cellphone in the period between June 1 and 7, according to figures released on Tuesday.

A total of 960 police units around the country carried out checks on 24,446 vehicles during that period.



Of 1,136 fines issued, 556 were related to the illegal use of a cellphone while driving while in the other 580 cases the driver was over the legal limit for alcohol consumption.



The largest number of violations (224) was recorded on the Attica road network, followed by 82 in and around Iraklio on Crete, 66 in the area of Thessaloniki, 58 in the Cretan regional unit of Hania and 42 on the Dodecanese islands.



Although inspections were intensified over the long weekend, police said checks would continue over the coming weeks at the same rate.