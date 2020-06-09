Nine new Covid-19 infections, one death

The death of one more patient in the last 24 hours brought Greece’s Covid-19 death toll to 183, the Health Ministry said in its briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities said 56 (30.6 percent) of the dead were women and the rest were men. The median age of our deceased fellow citizens was 76 years and 95.6 percent had an underlying disease and/or were aged 70 and over.

The Health Ministry also reported nine new infections in Greece, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to 3,058, of which 55.1 percent are men.

Of the total cases, 690 are linked to travellers from abroad and 1,740 are related to another confirmed case.

A total of 10 patients were being treated in intensive care units while 115 people have left ICU.

Since January 1, laboratories have tested a total of 231,759 clinical samples, from of which 5,016 (2.2 pct) were positive for coronavirus. The total number includes more than one test per person.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced on Tuesday it would resume daily briefings – which were briefly replaced by a weekly bulletin at the start of the month as Greece was showing a low rate of new infections - in a bid to alert Greeks to the risks of relaxing safety measures.