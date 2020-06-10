Compliance with measures introduced by Greek authorities that were aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus is on the wane, a trend that is mostly a result of complacency among the public. The risks of Covid-19 appear to have been prematurely forgotten.

However, there is one more reason behind this worrying trend. The list of health protection regulations is, in some cases, too extensive and bureaucratic to be implemented.

State authorities and citizens both need to readjust to the realities of the pandemic before it is too late.