MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Movies with a view on Lycabettus Hill

  • cinema_web

TAGS: Film, City Life, Culture

The City Drive-In on the iconic Lycabettus Hill overlooking the capital has been drawing large numbers of movie lovers since screenings began last Friday. More City Drive-Ins are expected to crop up this summer, which apart from the outdoor experience they offer are also convenient as audiences don’t have to worry about social distancing requirements. Almost every night has been sold out since screenings began, with a total of about 2,500 people of all ages making their way up Lycabettus in the first five days to enjoy the thrill of a new cinematic experience.

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 