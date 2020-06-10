Movies with a view on Lycabettus Hill

The City Drive-In on the iconic Lycabettus Hill overlooking the capital has been drawing large numbers of movie lovers since screenings began last Friday. More City Drive-Ins are expected to crop up this summer, which apart from the outdoor experience they offer are also convenient as audiences don’t have to worry about social distancing requirements. Almost every night has been sold out since screenings began, with a total of about 2,500 people of all ages making their way up Lycabettus in the first five days to enjoy the thrill of a new cinematic experience.