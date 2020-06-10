A Citizens’ Register which will allow people to obtain official documents online was presented to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Tuesday via teleconference by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

The initiative involves the digitization of data at registry offices and municipal registries so that citizens can get important documents without having to wait in line.



It is expected to lead to 6.6 million fewer visits to municipal offices and Citizens’ Information Centers (KEP).



By visiting www.gov.gr, citizens can get birth and death certificates and certificates of citizenship, while licenses for weddings and baptisms are to follow.