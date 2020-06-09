Quarantine ends for Nea Kavala refugee camp, extended in other facilities

Greek authorities ended a quarantine imposed on a refugee camp in Nea Kavala, northern Greece, after the tests conducted on a suspected coronavirus case and 350 other residents came back negative.

The quarantine was imposed after a woman in the facility reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The decision was taken by the ministries of health, citizens protection and migration.

However, the same ministries extended a quarantine imposed on a hotel in Kranidi housing refugees until June 14 and the lockdowns at the camps of Ritsona, Malakasa, Koutsohero, as well as all the identification centres on the islands until June 21.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders said the lockdown extension for several facilities until June 21 is “unjustifiable” and call for the transfer of vulnerable refugees from the identification centres to safe accommodation.