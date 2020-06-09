AHEPA donates equipment to Greek police

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) announced on Tuesday it will donate the Greek police force protective equipment valued at 25,000 euros.

“Our donation of protective gear is timely, especially given the Greek police is increasing its presence at the Evros border in anticipation of another surge in migrant flow,” the association’s head George G. Horiates said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Their presence there is appreciated and needed as Turkey continues to threaten with its systematic and forced migration policy.”

The protective equipment will re-supply fully one battalion of the Hellenic Police’s border guards.