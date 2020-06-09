President hails Elpidophoros’ message against racism

NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stressed the importance of the contribution made by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in the protection of human rights and the condemnation of racism and discrimination in a phone call on Tuesday, according to her official Twitter account.

Elpidophoros joined a protest march over the killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, in the borough of Brooklyn, New York City, on June 4.

Sakellaropoulou also said she discussed the Orthodox Church’s “responsible attitude” in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

