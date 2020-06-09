ATHEX: Index slides in spite of bank growth

Bank stocks continued their advance on Tuesday, while investor attention was focused on the benchmark bond issue, but non-banking stocks dragged the main index lower at the start of this four-day trading week at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 678.68 points, shedding 0.70% from Friday’s 683.46 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.65% to 1,641.20 points.

Nevertheless the banks index expanded 2 percent, with Alpha collecting 3.97%, Eurobank growing 1.85% and National grabbing 0.69%, while Piraeus parted with 1.61%.

Motor Oil rose 3.43%, Ellaktor improved 2.33% and Fourlis advanced 1.41%, as Hellenic Exchanges gave up 1.63%, GEK Terna eased 1.47%, Athens Water (EYDAP) decreased 1.39%, Public Power Corporation shrank 1.38% and ADMIE Holdings dropped 1.20%.

In total 36 stocks registered gains, 67 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 89.8 million euros, just up on last Friday’s €89.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.50% to close at 48.75 points.