2 taken to hospital after speedboat crash
Two people, aged 70 and 51, were injured when their speedboat crashed into a rocky shoreline near the area of Agios Sostis on the Aegean island of Serifos on Tuesday.
Coast Guard officials assisted with the crash.
The two passengers were taken to the hospital. They were not believed to have life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash was being investigated.