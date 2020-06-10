Coronavirus cases linked to Thessaloniki party

Several people have tested positive for coronavirus infection after attending a party in Thessaloniki in northern Greece which broke the country’s restrictions, according to reports Wednesday.



The party was reportedly organized at a luxury villa by a Thessaloniki student studying in London who was celebrating her homecoming and reunion with friends.



Reports said the student, whose name has not been made public, had traveled to Greece by car via Bulgaria. She had been obliged to stay in quarantine upon arrival.



Authorities are reportedly trying to contact-trace everyone she has recently interacted with.



Amid concern about an increase in reported infections of Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday convened a meeting of some of his ministers to discuss how authorities can enforce the health and safety regulations that have accompanied the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions more effectively.