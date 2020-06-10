Turkish ship suspected of carrying arms to Libya spotted in central Med

[File photo]

A Turkish ship suspected of carrying arms to Libya, violating a UN-imposed arms embargo, has been spotted in the central Mediterranean Sea in an area monitored by European Union vessels participating in Operation Irini, Kathimerini understands.



The cargo vessel is accompanied by two Turkish frigates.



HS Spetsai, a frigate of the Greek Navy taking part in the EU naval mission off the coast of Libya, sent out a signal to the Turkish vessel.

Turkey supports the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and has sent dozens of military training personnel after the two countries signed a series of deals.