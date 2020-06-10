Theodorikakos douses snap vote speculation

Greece’s Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos dismissed media reports on Wednesday that the government is considering calling early elections.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of a snap vote, “so there is no reason to say anything more [about this],” he said.



Hailing the conservative administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Theodorikakos described Mitsotakis as representing the “large social majority of moderation and reason.”