Minister rejects Aegean pushback allegations

TAGS: Migration, Turkey

Greece has rejected allegations of conducting pushback operations against migrant vessels seeking to reach its territory from Turkey via the Aegean Sea.

“The Greek coast guard always operates in accordance with the principles of international law,” Shipping Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Plakiotakis said Turkish coast guard vessels have systematically tried to escort boats carrying migrants into Greek waters.

“It really makes us wonder when people try to play the game of Turkey… which is using desperate people to promote its own ends],” he said.

