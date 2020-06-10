Four schools closed in Xanthi after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

Four schools in the city of Xanthi and the nearby borough of Drosero in northeastern Greece were closed for 10 days on Wednesday after a teacher who works in all four tested positive for coronavirus.

The man, who’s from the village of Echinos, is currently asymptomatic and has ben instructed to remain at home. The teaching staff at the four schools will also be tested.

Another teacher from a Muslim minority school on the municipality of Topiros also tested positive for the virus last Friday. Her school in the village of Iliopetra closed until June 19.

According to the local press, both teachers are among the 29 infections found during mass checks conducted by teams of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) in the regional unit of Xanthin in the past few days.