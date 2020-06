A wildfire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a forested area of Sithonia, one of the three peninsulas of Halkidiki, northern Greece, was brought under partial control a few hours later, the fire service said.

A 30-strong team of firefighters with 11 vehicles is in the area of Pigadakia since the start of the blaze.

The flames have so far burned through pines and bushes but has not threatened residential areas.