Scoot halts Athens-Singapore flights until March 2021
Singapore-based low-cost airline Scoot announced it is suspending the service linking Athens with Singapore until March 2021 due to low demand because of Covid-19.
Passengers who have made their bookings can choose to be 100% reimbursed in cash or receive vouchers for any Scoot flights in the next 12 months amounting to 120% of their initial booking price.