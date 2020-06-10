BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Scoot halts Athens-Singapore flights until March 2021

TAGS: Travel, Transport, Tourism

Singapore-based low-cost airline Scoot announced it is suspending the service linking Athens with Singapore until March 2021 due to low demand because of Covid-19.

Passengers who have made their bookings can choose to be 100% reimbursed in cash or receive vouchers for any Scoot flights in the next 12 months amounting to 120% of their initial booking price.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 