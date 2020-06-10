Germany takes in another 249 minors from Greece

Germany has taken in an additional 249 refugee children from Greece, the country’s interior minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday, noting that most of the minors are sick or the siblings of migrants that are already in Germany.

“As the rates of coronavirus are currently at this low level, we decided as the Interior Ministry… to take in more children from Greece,” Seehofer said, noting that Germany had already received 47 refugee children in April.

Seehofer said that some of his associates visited Greece last week to arrange the transfer of the children.



Six of the youngsters who were too sick to travel last week will be transferred on a subsequent trip, he said.



“I always said that my migration policy includes order but also humanity,” the German minister said.



Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal and France are among the countries that have also taken in child refugees from Greece.



Many of the children being relocated belong to the ranks of unaccompanied refugee minors in Greece, who number over 5,000.