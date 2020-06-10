Transparency Authority issues safety guidelines for amusement parks
Seeking to improve safety standards at amusement parks and other entertainment venues around the country, inspectors of the National Transparency Authority (EAD) have made a series of recommendations that were included in the relevant regulations signed off by the Development Ministry.
These recommendations stipulate certification of equipment at amusement parks and other entertainment venues, as well as regular inspections of the facilities in order to continuously ensure their safe operation and suitability, taking into account European standards.