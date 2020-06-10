Moderate quake in Ionian Sea

A moderate quake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred in the Ionian Sea off the Strofades islets shortly before 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries caused by the temblor, whose epicenter was located 69 kilometers west of the Strofades at a depth of 5 kilometers, according to seismologists.

Last Friday a slightly weaker quake, measuring 4 Richter, struck the same area, again without any problems being reported.