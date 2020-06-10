Grand Walk of Athens to be pilot-tested on Thursday

The Grand Walk of Athens, a project of the city to encourage on-foot exploration by tourists, will be pilot-tested on Thursday.

The streets affected include Vassilissis Olgas Avenue and Irodou Attikou, where the first pedestrian and bicycle zones have been demarcated.

Athens' city center will remain open to vehicles, but traffic will be regulated.



Syntagma Square and Panepistimiou will be next to introduce the zones, as of June 14 (Sunday), while related zoning will be introduced in the commercial/historical center as of early July.



In a statement, the municipality said the measures would be introduced gradually and adaptations made depending on feedback, especially from residents and workers.

