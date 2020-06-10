NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Canada’s Payette speaks with Sakellaropoulou

Canada's Governor General Julie Payette called for cooperation with Greece on environment, human rights and electronic governance during a phone call with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday.

The two officials also discussed the need for solidarity and a common approach to tackle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, her office said.

Payette also congratulated Sakellaropoulou on her election as President.

On her side, Sakellaropoulou expressed her condolences for the victims of a Canadian military helicopter crash in late April. 

