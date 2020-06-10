Woman gunned down, husband injured in Zakynthos attack

The island community of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea is reeling after the murder of a 37-year-old woman and the injury of her 53-year-old husband in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The couple came under fire while on a motorcycle in the Agios Sostis region.

According to reports, the perpetrators were wearing helmets and bulletproof vests and were stood at the side of the road, giving the impression, as the victims approached on their motorcycle, that they were police officers.

They flagged down the motorcycle driven by the 53-year-old and opened fire as it drew up, killing his wife instantly.

Police have launched a manhunt and are focusing their investigation on friends and acquaintances of the 53-year-old, who appears to have been the target of the attack.

