The Greek-Italian accord signed on Tuesday that defines the two countries’ maritime boundaries and draws a line between their exclusive economic zones is a perfect illustration of the significant benefits that can be reaped as a result of active, discreet and methodical diplomatic efforts.

The agreement and the process of how it was reached is also a paradigm of how Greece ought to act from here on with the rest of its neighbors – at least those who abide by international laws.

The country needs to aim for swift progress, unfettered by dogmatic compulsions and obsessions, because the state of play in the region does not permit us to allow unfinished business to remain that way for much longer.