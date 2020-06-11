COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

After the deal

COMMENT

The Greek-Italian accord signed on Tuesday that defines the two countries’ maritime boundaries and draws a line between their exclusive economic zones is a perfect illustration of the significant benefits that can be reaped as a result of active, discreet and methodical diplomatic efforts.

The agreement and the process of how it was reached is also a paradigm of how Greece ought to act from here on with the rest of its neighbors – at least those who abide by international laws.

The country needs to aim for swift progress, unfettered by dogmatic compulsions and obsessions, because the state of play in the region does not permit us to allow unfinished business to remain that way for much longer.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 