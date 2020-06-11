A Hellenic Navy vessel participating in the European Union’s Operation Irini to uphold the United Nations-imposed arms embargo on Libya was on Wednesday monitoring the movements of a Tanzanian-flagged Turkish ship suspected of carrying arms to the North African country.



It was accompanied by three Turkish frigates and was sailing last night northwest of Benghazi, 150 nautical miles from Tripoli, where it is expected to arrive on Thursday.

There was just one Operation Irini vessel monitoring a huge area between Crete and Libya Wednesday.

Turkey, however, appeared to have a total of eight ships in the area, including the suspect vessel and the three frigates.