The project to hook up the electricity grids of Crete and Attica is finally entering the implementation phase after the signing of the contracts between state grid operator ADMIE’s subsidiary Ariadni Interconnection, which has undertaken the project, and the contracting companies, in a ceremony on Wednesday in Iraklio.



The completion of the project in 2023 will definitively resolve the problem of Crete’s energy sufficiency, and provide the infrastructure for the transfer of 2,500 megawatts of power from renewable energy sources.



The benefits will expand to all power consumers in Greece, who currently pay some 400 million euros per year through their electricity bills for Crete’s power.