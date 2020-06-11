About 30-35 percent of food catering enterprises are estimated to have remained shut even after the restrictions were lifted, while most of that share (about 25% of the sector) may not reopen at all.

Even the restaurants, tavernas and other businesses in the sector that have opened are recording low turnover, due both to the bad weather in the days just after their outdoor areas were allowed to reopen, and to the reluctance of a large part of the public to eat at a restaurant. According to estimates by the national association of restaurants (EPOES), over 70% of enterprises in the sector will post a loss at the end of the year.

Some food catering companies that are currently closed will reopen on June 15, when seasonal hotel units resume operations. The blow has been particularly hard for enterprises at tourism destinations, as well as those at airports and shopping centers (due to indoor cinemas remaining closed).



According to sector representatives, restaurants at travel plazas have also seen a drop, with the long weekend a few days ago being no exception.