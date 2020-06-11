Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel is ‘symbolic and very important,’ says official

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ upcoming visit Israel in mid June is “symbolic and very important,” according to a senior Israeli official who briefed Greek journalists in Athens on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis’ trip to Israel will be his first trip overseas after the coronavirus outbreak.

The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements on tourism, agricultural cooperation, cybersecurity and technology.

The Israeli official said that the value of the bilateral relationship between Greece and Israel is “independent” and is “not related to a third state.”

He also said that Israel wants to expand its already strong bilateral defense cooperation, saying that “we are two pillars of stability in this region and our cooperation is vital.”

During the visit, six Greek ministers will participate in a a high-level Greek-Israeli ministerial council.

Commenting on the maritime deal signed between Greece and Italy delimiting an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries, the official said that “anything that contributes to stability, prosperity and peace in the region is welcome,” and expressed hope that a similar deal will be completed with Egypt.