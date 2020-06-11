Stanford Club of Greece hosts Dr. John Ioannidis in webinar on Covid-19

The Stanford Club of Greece is organizing on June 22 τhe second webinar of the virtual speaker series titled “Deconstructing Covid-19, Re-Constructing the Economy”.

The invited speaker will be Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis from Stanford School of Medicine and the title of his presentation is “COVID-19: high risks, high prevalence, high-level evidence, and high-stake decisions”.

The webinar will “delineate efforts to understand the magnitude of risk conferred by Covid-19 and the gradient of risk across different populations and settings,” the Club’s press release said.

It will also present data that try to assess the prevalence of the infection, since many infected people are asymptomatic or have very limited symptoms (and thus not tested).

The audience will be able to ask written questions at the end. The webinar will he held at 19:00 EEST

To register for the event click the link.