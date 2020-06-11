Cavusoglu: Turkey not concerned over Greek-Italian maritime deal

Turkey is not concerned about the maritime deal signed between Greece and Italy which delimitated the exclusive economic zones of the two countries, the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"Their deal has proven the validity of Turkey’s argument on such maritime deals," he was quoted by conservative Daily Sabah as telling a live broadcast on NTV.

Commenting about Turkey’s plans for Hagia Sophia, a former Orthodox Christian cathedral in Istanbul, he said that the Council of State will deliver its decision on whether to convert it into a mosque or keep it as a museum on July 2.

Cavusoglou also refuted Greece’s critics on minority rights, saying Athens cannot lecture others on the issue as it is “the only country in Europe without a mosque” in its capital and “has penalized minority religious authorities” in Western Thrace for holding Friday prayers.