PM to discuss EU budget plan, Turkey, Operation Irini with Michel

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a teleconference with the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel on Thursday afternoon to discuss the EU's long term budget and the effectiveness of the EU’s Operation Irini that aims to enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya.

The two officials will also discuss Turkey’s activities in the region, according to government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. (local).

On June 13, Mitsotakis will travel to Santorini ahead of the country's reopening to international tourism on June 15.