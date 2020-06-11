A lower court in Athens sided with an employee who worked with successive fixed-term employment contracts in a kindergarten from 2007 to 2018, ruling that these contracts constitute a single contract of indefinite duration.

The court argued that, in this case, the woman covered continuous needs of the employer which did not justify the signing of fixed-term contracts.

During the trial, the woman said she worked with successive, 11-month employment contracts. She said that after returning to work from maternity leave in 2017 she faced hostile behaviour and a negative climate which she believed aimed at forcing her to resign.

She also told court her employer repeatedly lowered her wage. After claiming her labor rights, the company sacked her in 2018.

The court cancelled her dismissal, recognizing it as unlawful.