Thermal cameras installed at Athens and Thessaloniki main railway stations

Italian-owned railway operator Trainose will on Friday begin operating the thermal cameras it has installed at the two main railway stations in Athens and Thessaloniki as an additional precautionary measure against the spead of coronavirus and for the protection of passengers and staff.

The thermal cameras have been placed at the entrance of the platforms at Larissis station in Athens and at Neos Stathmos (New Station) in Thessaloniki.

Additionally, Trainose said that will abide fully with privacy laws and measures of hygiene announced by the Greek authroities.

