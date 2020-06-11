Electronic asylum cards to replace printed ones on October 1

The printed cards issued to asylum seekers in Greece will be replaced by electronic cards as of October 1, the Migration Ministry announced on Thursday.

These cards will be issued by the newly-appointed governors of the accommodation facilities and identification centres hosting the migrants and will also be used as entry cards in the camps, as well as for other services offered by the ministry.

The ministry also announced it is extending until October 1 the validity of all asylum cards that expired or will expire between June 1 and September 30 and have not yet been renewed.

At the same time, the temporary social security and healthcare number for refugees will from now on be issued solely though the website of the Social Security Electronic Governance SA (IDIKA). A relevant link to IDIKA exists on the website of the Asylum Service.