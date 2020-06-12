Museum Reopening | Athens | June 17

The Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation Museum is reopening after a three-month lockdown on Thursday, June 17, ready to treat the public to its fascinating collection, which includes masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, as well as many prominent Greek artists. Opening hours through July 30 are Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. From August 1 through September 30 they will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Electronic reservations are advised due to limitations on the number of people allowed into the museum at any one time.

Goulandris Museum, 13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, tel 210.725.2895, www.goulandris.gr