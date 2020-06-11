Onassis Foundation Highlights | Online | Ongoing

Fans of the Onassis Foundation’s Stegi cultural center needn’t feel cut off and can access leading theater and dance productions on its YouTube channel. Apart from landmark productions like Aris Biniaris’ “The Bacchae,” Akram Khan’s “Xenos” and Blitz’s “Late Night,” the vibrant channel also includes talks and presentations. There are also calls for entries to upcoming events that may interest established and emerging artists from different disciplines. To find out more, visit www.onassis.org.