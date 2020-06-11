City Drive-In Cinema | Athens | June 12-14

Hit films are being screened at a newly created drive-in movie theater on Lycabettus Hill this summer, with tickets per car costing 14 euros. The screenings on Friday are the comedy drama “Sex and the City” at 9 p.m. and Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” at 11 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it’s romantic comedy musical “La La Land” and another Allen hit, “Magic in the Moonlight,” also at 9 and 11 p.m. For reservations, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876.