Group Show | Athens | To July 31

Stefanos Rokos

The Kolonaki Square branch of Zoumboulakis Galleries presents what it hails as a “life-affirming show,” bringing together the work of 25 artists that was created during the coronavirus lockdown, “a time when devastating news would reach from one side of the world to the other immediately, while humans were forced to become idle recipients, in seclusion, in their own dwellings.” Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zoumboulakis Galleries, 20 Kolonaki Square, tel 210.360.8278, www.zoumboulakis.gr