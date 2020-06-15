Summer Nostos Festival | Online | June 21-28

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation presents the digital edition of its annual Summer Nostos Festival. Running June 21-28, the event features major international and local artists, including Nigerian singer Burna Boy, South African visual artist and director William Kentridge, the Theater of War’s Oedipus Project, where globally renowned actors perform scenes from “Oedipus the King,” and much more. All of the events are online and require registration, so visit the website snfestival.org for the full lineup and book which one of your favorite events you’d like to see. You can also download the festival’s app.