KINAL snubs SYRIZA overture

One day after SYRIZA’s overture to the Movement for Change (KINAL), the center-left coalition led by Fofi Gennimata on Thursday rejected the idea of working with the leftist opposition ahead of the next election.



“Rumors about discussions with SYRIZA are no longer valid,” KINAL spokesman Pavlos Christidis told a press briefing.



Speaking at the Delphi Forum on Wednesday, SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras had proposed a “programmatic dialogue” between the two parties.