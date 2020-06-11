Athens slams Ankara’s ‘selective interpretation’ of international law

Athens has accused Ankara of adopting a “selective interpretation” of international law after the country’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that an agreement between Greece and Italy on maritime boundaries had confirmed the validity of Turkey’s claims regarding maritime accords.



“We are glad that Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mr Mevlut Cavusoglu has expressed his satisfaction on the maritime boundary agreement between Italy and Greece, which fully consolidates the rights of islands to a continental shelf and exclusive economic zone (EEZ),” a diplomatic source told Kathimerini.



“It means that Turkey is changing the position it has held until today in a way that contradicts its adoption of the illegal Turkey-Libya memorandum,” the source said.



“Of course, [Cavusoglu] still tends to have a selective interpretation of international law, particularly of the international Law of the Sea, but we would advise him not to miss the forest for the tree,” the source added.