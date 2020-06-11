NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
No Covid-19 deaths in Greece in past 24 hours, 20 new cases

TAGS: Coronavirus

Health authorities Thursday said there have been 20 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hours, raising the total number to 3,088.

Authorities said that 692 of the total number of cases involve travelers from aboard.

A total of 14 patients remain intubated, authorities said, adding that 115 have left intensive care.

The total number of deaths remains 183.


 

