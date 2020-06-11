Three men arrested in Attica for child porn

Three men have been arrested for an equal number of cases involving child pornography on the internet, police said on Thursday, adding that a fourth man was detained for questioning.



The arrests occurred last Friday after raids on the suspects’ homes in Attica by cybercrime police units.



This followed a months-long investigation using special software programs to track internet users in Greece who owned and shared files of child pornography.



During the investigation, at least 2,572 files containing sexual abuse of minors were identified.