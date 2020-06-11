Covid-19 crisis should herald change in Greece’s productivity model, Delphi forum told

The coronavirus crisis should herald a change in Greece’s production model, prompting a shift away from its tourism-dependent economy, the ongoing Delphi Economic Forum was told on Thursday.



“We do not have oil, we do not have copper, we do not have large swathes of agricultural land,” Evangelos Mytilineos, chairman and CEO of Greek industrial group Mytilineos, told a discussion on the challenges of the Greek economy which was moderated by Kathimerini.



“This model comes with risk. It was the easy solution and it has to change,” he said.



In the same discussion, former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos also emphasized the need to diversify the country’s economy.



“We need to soften the impact of the crisis but also restructure a productivity model which suffers from distortions and reduced competitiveness,” Venizelos said.



“Tourist monoculture is extremely dangerous. It is a fragile product,” he said.



Greece’s vital tourism sector accounts for about 20 percent of economic output. Huge revenue losses are expected this year due to travel restrictions worldwide.



Currently in its fifth edition, the Delphi Forum has this year returned in digital form due to Covid-19.