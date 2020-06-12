Erotokritou twins donate 2,000 masks to ELAS

Greek twins Marianna and Sofia Erotokritou delivered a fresh batch of thousands of protective face masks to the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Wednesday to assist their country's fight against Covid-19.



The two young students, who have been living and studying in China since 2013, launched a campaign via WeChat to gather the supplies.



Many of their Chinese friends donated sums for the purchase of 10,000 masks.



In May, they delivered 4,000 masks to the Ministry of Migration and Asylum and 1,000 to a hospital in Athens.



On Wednesday, they handed over 2,000 masks to the director of the Direct Action Directorate of Attica, Brigadier Konstantinos Koutsivitis.



[Xinhua]