ATHEX: Third day of stock losses

The Fed’s {decision on Wednesday to hold the key US interest rates unchanged inflicted losses on most European stock markets on Thursday; the Greek bourse followed suit, with its benchmark heading south for the third day in a row, on the lowest daily turnover in 11 sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 644.90 points, shedding 2.68% from Wednesday’s 662.67 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 3.04% to 1,557.48 points.

The banks index lost 6.26%, as National slumped 9.19%, Alpha fell 5.77%, Piraeus dropped 5.29% and Eurobank gave up 4.98%.

Aegean Air declined 7.03%, Coca-Cola HBC parted with 5.29% and GEK Terna shrank 4.93%. OTE telecom rose 1.75%.

In total 22 stocks recorded gains, 77 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €84.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.21% to close at 48.37 points.