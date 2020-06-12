Ambitious Grand Walk project gets under way

The first phase of the plan to create an extensive network in Athens for pedestrians and bicycles, called the Grand Walk, began on Thursday on Vasilissis Olgas Avenue and Irodou Attikou Street. There was a strong Municipal Police presence to inform drivers and passers-by about the changes, while special signs are expected to be put in place today. The plan aims to free up 50,000 square meters of space, create 2,000 parking spaces for motorcycles, 12 taxi stands and speed up bus services. The next phase will start on Sunday on Panepistimiou Street. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]