Vitriol attack motive was jealousy, probe suggests

Greek police on Thursday were questioning a female suspect believed to be behind an acid attack last month on a 34-year-old woman in Kallithea, southern Athens.

The 35-year-old woman, who faces criminal charges of attempted manslaughter, was being questioned in connection with the vicious attack but has reportedly not admitted to the charges.

Investigators traced her using the phone card she allegedly used on May 20, the day of the vitriol attack outside the victim’s office in Kallithea, and from the footage of security cameras in the area.

According to the investigation, the attack appears to have been provoked by the jealous rage of the 35-year-old who read an exchange on Facebook between her boyfriend and the victim.

The 34-year-old is being treated for severe burns to her face and body in a clinic in southern Athens.