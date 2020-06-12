Flights from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands to Athens airport allowed from June 15

International flights from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands to Athens International Airport will be allowed from June 15 as part of the country's plan to reopen its borders, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said on Friday.

The announcement was part of a broader scheme for the next phase of Greece’s reopening which foresees the resumption of all international flights to Thessaloniki airport from June 15 except those from Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Britain, Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia.

Flights from Albania and North Macedonia to Athens International Airport will only be permitted for “essential travel."

Theoharis said that foreign ferries are forbidden from docking at Greek ports while pleasure boats are permitted with only crew aboard.

As regards land arrivals, they will be permitted from Bulgaria as of June 15 but remain banned for Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia (with the exception of absolutely necessary business trips). Those restrictions will be lifted on July 1 for Albania and North Macedonia while the situation with Turkey will be reviewed on June 30.

From July 1, all international arrivals will be allowed to all Greek airports and foreign ferries will be permitted to dock at Greek ports.

Passengers arriving at Athens and Thessaloniki airports between June 15 and 30 from airports that are not on a list of countries compiled by the European Aviation Safety Agency where the coronavirus infection rate is deemed to be low will be subject to random tests and will be quarantined for a day pending the results, and for a total of 14 days if the results are positive. For flights from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, tests will be conducted on all passengers.

Passengers arriving from July 1 from all destinations will be subject to random tests and will face a 14-day quarantine if the results are positive. All passengers will be obliged to fill in an electronic form with their contact details in Greece.

