More arson attacks on ATMs in Athens suburb

Police in Athens on Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind arson attacks on ATMs in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri that caused damage but no injuries.



According to police, the unidentified assailants used homemade explosive devices to set alight one cash machine near the suburb’s town hall at around 3 a.m. and another outside a supermarket about an hour later.



It was unclear whether the assailants had planned to simply vandalize the machines or if the attacks were botched robbery attempts.